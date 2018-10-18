Mumbai: 20-year-old air-hostess molested on Bengaluru-bound flight, accused arrested

On Tuesday a 20-year-old air-hostess was allegedly molested on a Bengaluru-bound flight. The Airport police station later filed a case of molestation in the incident and arrested the accused.

According to Indian Express, the accused has been identified as Raju Ganappa, he works in a private firm in Bengaluru. Raju had come to Mumbai for some work. The air-hostess in her complaint has alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately and also put his hand around her shoulder. The incident took place on October 16 around 8.30 pm before the flight took off. A police officer, told the leading daily, “The accused had just entered the aircraft and as he was looking for his allotted seat, he touched her inappropriately while she was standing on the aisle and performing her duty.”

The air-hostess raised an alarm and called for security when the incident took place, due to which the flight was also delayed by 30 minutes. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and was produced before the court on Wednesday. The accused has been remanded to police custody for a day.