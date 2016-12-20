Mumbai: 20 spots left to make the city open-defecation free

Mumbai: In its bid to make the city open-defection free, the Brihunmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been successful in 98 areas out of the total 118 areas in the city. This comes as a result of a special drive started by the civic body after a report was published in October 2014.

According to the survey conducted by the BMC in year 2014, in 24 wards there are only 118 spots in the city which were identified as defecation zones. Out of these only 20 spots are left across the remaining six wards to be defecation free.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner said, “The citizens should also come forward for this initiative and use BMC toilets which are built at various places. Moreover at many places there have been various issues for fixing mobile toilets due to problems in acquiring sewer, water and electricity connection. There are also an issue of employing staff at times.”

Till now BMC has placed 33 mobile toilets across the city out of which eight toilets are placed in E ward, five in G/north, four each in F/North and M/East, three in M/west, two each in A, H/West, K/East and K/West and 1 in H east ward.

A ward is consider to be the elite ward out of all 24 wards in Mumbai, comprising of Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point and Colaba. However even this ward has four open defecation spots which will be now targeted by the BMC. These four spots include Jamshed Bandar, Ambedkar Nagar, Geeta Nagar and Badhwar Park.

Moreover 20 spots are still to be declared defecation free which includes six spots in S ward, four spots in A and P/North wards, three in H/West, two in L ward and one in K West.