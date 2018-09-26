Mumbai: 2 new complaints against builder accused of cheating TV actor Gautam Rode

Mumbai: Over a month after television actor Gautam Rode had registered a complaint with the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against an Andheri-based builder for allegedly duping him and two other buyers of Rs 8 crore, three new complaints have been registered against the builder.

The EOW now have proofs given by five complainants, which will help them build a stronger case against the accused. The two new complainants purchased flats worth Rs 6.5 crore. The EOW officials have added their complaint to the already registered complaint given by Rode and two other owners. The total number of complaints against Aristo Builders’ Atithi Patel goes up to five. Despite various attempts made to contact Aristo Builders, they were unavailable for a comment.

The police now have enough proof to put the builder behind bars and have appealed to any more victims of such crime committed by the accused. A senior police official of EOW said requesting confidentiality, “More evidence against the accused helps us build a better and stronger case. While the papers are enough to make the arrest, a few more formalities are still underway.”

Earlier in July when the Saraswatichandra actor had approached the EOW, the police were in the process of checking the documentation of the said construction of the Aristo Builders’ project of 55-storey skyscraper. The builders had committed to finishing the construction before the end of 2018, and give possession of the flats in the first few months of next year. However, when Rode along with a few other owners of the flats in the building saw the construction has been stopped at the 14th-floor slab since 2016, they decided to complain to the EOW officers earlier in the month of July.

Rode, who had paid an amount of Rs 1.5 crore in cheque and was to pay the remaining amount through installments of Rs 5 lakh per month. However, after paying a few installments, Rode grew suspicious after the builder holding up the allotment letter and halting the documentation.