Mumbai: 2 Dharavi buildings get final approval from MHADA

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the state appointed nodal agency for redeveloping the fifth sector of Dharavi, has recently received final approvals for two buildings.

The state housing body is set to rehabilitate 1,359 slum dwellers to a 350 square feet apartment. The authority has already started the construction work of 672 homes and with the recent approvals to two buildings, the authority will construct more 687 homes. Officials confirmed that the buildings would be of 22 storeys each. Nearly, six years after the housing body was assigned by the state government to revamp the sector V of Dharavi Slum, the authority has been able to rehabilitate only 331 residents so far.

Officials said that they have constructed 358 homes altogether but allotment are only provided to 331 owing to the disputes within the families of rest of the 27 slum dwellers. The 153-acre area has more than 9,000 residents which would be rehabilitated. A senior MHADA official said, “We have already started the construction work of 672 homes for which work till the fifth slab is completed. Another two buildings would have 687 homes for which final approvals have been received.”

The contract for constructing five buildings in the fifth sector has been awarded to BG Shirke constructions company. Even though the floor space index for construction is four, the civil aviation guidelines only allow a 70-meters high-rise. A senior official revealed that the contractors cannot construct structures beyond 22 storeys.

One of the buildings has received permission till the 14th floor in the first round of inspection of height of the buildings. The entire cost of all the five sectors of the project is nearly Rs 22,000 crore wherein approximately more than 55,000 families would be rehabilitated into a better structure. According to the plan, each eligible beneficiaries of the redevelopment scheme will get an area of 350 square feet.