Mumbai: 2 bikers held for following Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s convoy, performing stunts

Mumbai: Two bikers, who allegedly followed the convoy of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and performed stunts on a road here have been arrested, police said today. Fakaruddin Mohammad Hanif Ansari (18) and Mohammad Ansari (20), who hail from Dharavi, were apprehended on Monday, a senior police officer said. The incident occurred on Monday at around 7.30 pm near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link when Trudeau’s convoy was moving towards the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in South Mumbai from the Airport, he said. Trudeau was in the megapolis as part of his India tour.

Police had made security arrangements for the VVIP movement. It had halted traffic and also cordoned off the road for smooth passage of the visiting Prime Minister’s convoy, the officer said. The two bikers were following his convoy. After the convoy passed from the area, the two bikers seeing the empty road sneaked into the security cordon near Kalanagar and started performing stunts, he said.

They were stopped near the Sea Link and initially taken into custody. The two bikers were then taken to the Bandra police station and interrogated for their intentions, the officer said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 335 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said. According to the officer, the duo was produced before a local court, which remanded them into judicial custody till March 3.