Mumbai 1993 blasts: Mumbai Police claims Mustafa Dossa’s wife submitted fake marriage certificate

Mustafa Dossa, an accused in 1993 Mumbai serial blast and an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has been always in the news for two reasons. Firstly for his role in the serial blasts and secondly, for his romantic relationship with his alleged wife Shabina Khatri. And after all the drama, it seems that the Khatri is not the wife of Mr Dossa. After TADA court’s order to probe the relation between the couple, Mumbai Police has submitted a report that Khatri used an invalid marriage certificate to gain access to meet Dossa at Arthur Road jail. As only relatives are allowed to meet the prisoners.

In February 2017, when court opened the inquiry report of Mustafa Dossa, he appeared through a video conference and told the court that Khatri is not his wife. The court asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone III) Praveen Padwal, who’s doing the inquiry, about the relationship between Dossa and Khatri. Padwal referred a picture of Khatri and Dossa on Facebook where she admits Dossa being her husband. Also, in the Arthur Road Jail register she has identified herself as his wife. The judge asked Padwal to go to the root of the issue and submit a report. In report filed on June 7, Mumbai Police reveals that though they couldn’t determine whether they both are married or not, they only found that the certificate submitted by Khatri didn’t bear signatures of witnesses, thus making it invalid.

In January 2017, Dossa accompanied by eight policemen was on his way to Porbandar for a case hearing. Khatri later joined them. During the train ride Dossa was seen discussing business with his aides and later canoodling with his alleged wife. The couple spent the night together in the coach while the eight policemen went out and stood at the end of the coach. Later, the officer in-charge of the escort team, Assistant Police Inspector Ayaz Patel was found guilty and suspended.

In 2015, Dossa auditioned eight models inside a Mumbai court and shortlisted models for a modelling stint with a Dubai-based jewellery store. The Mumbai Police also revealed that Dossa has shortlisted three models and asked his aide Khayyumuddin Sayyed to pay each of them a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.