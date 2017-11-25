Mumbai: 19-yr-old biker in coma after crashing into bus, activist claims cop hit him with lathi

Mumbai: An incident took place in Malad where a 19-year-old boy who was driving his bike crashed into a parked bus, and is now in coma. The incident took place near Mindspace Road, in Malad West on November 18, where a 19-year-old Vahid Khan, with his friend Rishabh Singh (17) were going to a garden nearby on bike.

According to a local activist, four policemen came to stop Vahid Khan as he was not wearing helmet. But the 19-year-old couldn’t stop the bike immediately, so one of the police constables waved his lathi (police stick) which hit Vahid Khan on his head. Vahid Khan’s friend, who was a pillion rider on the bike, ducked down to avoid the police constables’ lathi, which later hit Vahid and they crashed into a bus which was parked nearby. After seeing all this, scared Rishab Singh fled away from the scene.

While talking to the Free Press Journal, Sunil Shukla a local activist said, “After the incident, police constables first took him to Siddharth Hospital, but as Vahid was unconscious they were told to take him to another hospital.” After which they took him to a Seven Hills Hospital at MIDC. Vahid is currently in coma and being treated by doctors.

A video by the activist has been put on social media in which it is seen that Rishab Singh is confirming that Vahid was hit with a lathi. But Police are denying that he was hit by lathi. They have a completely different version. Cops say boy was not hit, but he himself couldn’t control his bike and crashed in a parked bus. Senior PI of Bangur Police station, Santosh Bandhare, said that as per the medical reports there are no injuries behind back of his head.

Further, DCP zone XI, Vikram Deshmane, has a different angle to the entire incident, “He says that Vahid was riding on the wrong side and was speeding too, that too without helmet. The police constables were only trying to stop him, but he didn’t stop and dashed into the parked bus, due to which he was hit on head. There are no neck injuries on back of his neck. We formed an accidental dairy, and investigation is going on.”

Meanwhile the activist added, “Rishabh Singh (Vahid’s friend) was taken to police station from his home at around 10.30 pm on the day of the incident. And was kept in police custody till 1 am. Some angry local residents gathered outside Bangur Police station, after which he was let off. But, the police station did not record his statement as he is the sole witness to the entire incident.”

Senior PI of Bangur Police Station said, yes we had brought Rishab to police station but only for enquiry. He didn’t say anything as he had been told by his parents that don’t tell anything to police. So we had to let go him. We had also sent some constables at Rishabh’s place to bring him to police station for further enquiry, but he has not been found since then.

“I spoke to DCP zone XI but still no action has been taken against the police constables. I will be also taking a morcha to DCP’s office and demand registration of FIR against those constables,” said the activist.

The total fees of Vahid’s treatment will cost around Rs 10 lakh, as Vahid’s family comes from a poor background, they can’t afford these fees. Vahid is still in hospital and in coma. There are no CCTV in area where the incident took place, making it difficult to figure out the true side of the story.