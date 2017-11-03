Mumbai: 19-year-old married woman ends life by hanging self in Borivali

Mumbai: A 19-year-old married woman hanged self to death at her house in Borivali (west) on Thursday. The police said the deceased Shraddha Dhool had got married two years ago and was living in her room in Ganpat Patil Nagar. On Wednesday, the couple had fight over trivial issue. Nexy day Dhool’s husband, a delivery boy, had gone to work when she committed suicide. The MHB police is probing if she harassed by her husband or in-laws.

“Her neighbours informed her husband, who rushed to home from work. She was taken to nearby public hospital where the doctors declared her dead before admission. We have registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) into the matter. We will also record the statements of Dhool’s parents, who live in Nala Sopara, and will see if they want to registered case against anyone,” said an officer attached to MHB police station.