Mumbai: 19-year-old girl student run over by train, police says it’s suicide

Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl student allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by walking in the direction of the oncoming train which killed her on the spot at Bhandup station. The incident took place after the victim was returning home from college. On Thursday, the incident took place after the victim had attended her college in Bhandup and was returning home. The victim has been identified as Kajol Maurya is a first year student of Accounts and Finance who resides at Sakinaka, at Andheri east.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Kurla who is investigating into the incident revealed the possibility of victim walking till the end of the railway platform in order to enter the railway tracks. “The victim walked towards the direction of the oncoming train which also reveals her intention of committing suicide. The motorman had honked twice after spotting Maurya even while she was walking towards the direction of the train. Unfortunately, the victim was knocked by the train and was killed on the spot,” said a GRP official.

The motorman first informed the station master at Bhandup station. The body of the girl was taken to Rajawadi hospital for post mortem. “The doctors confirmed of multiple head injuries for the reason of her death,” said the official. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was filed in the incident at GRP Kurla.