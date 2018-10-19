Mumbai: 19-year-old Ghatkopar resident dies after allegedly being given wrong injection by Unani doctor?

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old Ghatkopar resident died after being allegedly injected with a wrong medication. The youth died after he was allegedly injected with wrong medication by a Unani doctor.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the deceased has been identified as Kartik Deda. Kartik was taken to Najms Clinic in Ghatkopar West with high fever on October 13. The doctor who runs that clinic has been identified as Nazamuddin Sheikh, who allegedly administered medication via an injection and sent Kartik home. But the pain worsened and Kartik couldn’t walk, according to his brother Jayant Deda. But Kartik didn’t get any respite from the pain. He went back to the doctor, who again administered another injection to subside the pain.

Kartik’s brother Jayant said that when he (Kartik) returned home he collapsed, and was rushed to BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital. Here, the family was advised to go to Sion Hospital for better treatment. Kartik was shifted to Sion Hospital the same night. A senior doctor at Sion hospital told the leading daily, “Doctors found that the area where the injection was administered was swollen and had an abscess. He had developed gangrene from the buttocks to the shins.”

Kartik Deda died 12 hours after being admitted to Sion Hospital. The Sion Hospital doctors have asked for the post-mortem examination as they suspect medical negligence on the part of Nazamuddin Sheikh. A police case has been filed with Park Site police, who have seized all drugs and injections from Sheikh’s clinic. Cops have also asked Sheikh to submit his certificates for verification.