Mumbai: 18-year-old girl dies due to cardiac arrest during NCC training

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl a student of DG Ruparel College died after she collapsed during the National Cadet Corps (NCC) parade on Sunday (October 29) morning. The police said the girl probably suffered a minor attack during the warm-ups.

The girl has been identified as Pranali Hire, a resident of Titwala. She had come to Ruparel College in Matunga for an NCC session around 8 am and within half an hour she collapsed and lost her life.

“They rushed her to the nearby Sukhada hospital, where doctors refered her to KEM hospital,” said Gangadhar Sonawane, senior police inspector of Shivaji Park police station, reported Mumbai Mirror. The doctors at KEM declared Pranali dead on arrival. “Pranali’s mother has taken custody of her body and has not complained or found any foul play,” said Sonawane.

The cops have so far registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case. But her viscera has been sent for chemical analysis to further determine the cause of death. “She had a medical history of convulsions. Despite that she had all the medical certificates declaring her fit for NCC training. This is still a very tragic incident,” said Dr. Tushar Desai, principal of Ruparel College, told Mumbai Mirror.