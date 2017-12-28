Mumbai: 17-year-old girl stabs pervert father for sexually assaulting her

Mumbai: A 17-year-old girl, who is studying in Class XII at Thane, fended off a sexual assault by none other than her father by grabbing the knife in his hand and stabbing him in turn in the chest and stomach.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the wee hours at the girl’s residence in a slum at Panchpakhadi at Thane. The accused touched the girl inappropriately when nobody else was at home. He was wielding a knife at the time of the incident.

The Naupada police have booked the father. According to Chandrakant Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector, Naupada police station, “The girl was alone at home with her father when the incident occurred. The accused has been admitted to Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy hospital where he is presently undergoing treatment. He has multiple injuries on his face, hands, chest and stomach.” The accused is an alcoholic and works at a welding workshop at Thane. He had divorced his first wife and had remarried.

A medical examination of the minor girl was conducted at JJ hospital. The victim is presently studying in a private college. The accused has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman (Section 354), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation (Section 506).