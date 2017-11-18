Mumbai: 16-year-old girl rescued from flesh trade in Kamathipura after five-hour search operation

Mumbai: Mumbai Police, on Thursday morning, after a five-hour of searching from several small rooms, managed to rescue a 16-year-old girl who was forced in prostitution. The Mumbai police managed to rescue the girl from 14th lane of Kamathipura.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the girl, in her statement, told the police that Amina, and her neighbour, Anwar Shaikh, got her from West Bengal, promising her that they will get her a job as domestic help. They even gave her parents money, and brought her to the brothel on November 8.

The Nagpada police got a tip-off that a girl was being sold in 15th Paperwali Galli in Kamathipura on Wednesday. Senior police inspector, Sanjay Baswat, and formed a team of two officers, who posed as customers and entered the brothel. They searched every room to find the girl, and around 5.30 am they found the girl and rescued her. They brought the girl to police station.

Senior police inspector, Sanjay Baswat told Hindustan Times, “Amina sold the girl to a 75-year-old brothel owner, Taiyamma Kanchi, on November 8. We have prepared sketches of Amina and Anwar and have launched a manhunt for them. We are checking if they got other girls to the city. We are investigating if this is an inter-country trafficking racket.”