Mumbai: 16-year-old girl jumps to death from 13th floor of Tardeo high-rise

by PTI
Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 13th floor of a building at Tardeo in central Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Priyanka Kothari, a resident of Imperial Tower in Tardeo, ended her life in the early hours, a police official said.

“The girl jumped off 13th floor of the building, following which some people alerted the police. She was then taken to civic-run Nair Hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” he said.

“The motive behind the suicide is still unclear and our inquiry is on,” he said.

After the post-mortem the body will be handed over to her parents, he said.

