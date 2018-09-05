A 16-year-old boy was drowned in an attempt to save his friends from being drowned in a quarry in Bhiwandi.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Tarak Mishra (16), who resided at Narpoli area in Bhiwandi. He had gone with his two friends Vipin Gautam (12), Suman Kumar Thakur (13) for bathing in a quarry filled water situated at Kalwar village in Bhiwandi.

The police said trio went to the quarry after dahi handi celebration. They jumped into the water but Gautam and Thakur ventured into the deep. Mishra saw then drowning and swam to save them. He carried both his friends on his shoulders, swam to the shore and throw them to the shore. Unfortunately, Mishra was thrown back due to the severe jerk after throwing his friends on the shore and he was sucked back into the deep.

“Immediately after this incident, Gautam called his mother on her cell phone and informed her of the entire incident. She, in turn, called her husband and the police as well. Police rushed to the spot immediately and alerted fire brigade officials who pulled him out of the quarry. He was declared dead after being taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi,” said Dinesh Patil, constable from Bhiwandi Taluka police station.

“We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case at Bhiwandi Taluka police station and have taken the statements of eye-witnesses,” said Chetan Patil, Police Sub Inspector from Bhiwandi Taluka Police station.

The body was recovered and handed over to the family.