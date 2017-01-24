Mumbai: 16 corporators disqualified in last ten years

Mumbai: Sixteen corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been disqualified and have lost their membership during the last 10 years as per a reply to the Right to Information (RTI) filed by activist Anil Galgali.

The reply provided by the Municipal Secretary office of the BMC stated that 14 corporators lost their membership on the charge of submitting false caste certificates while filing their nominations.

These corporators included Shirish Chogle, Sunil Chavan, Lalji Yadav, Rashmi Pahadukar, Narayan Pawar, Pravin Devhare, Vishvanath Mahadeshwar, Subhash Sawant, Anjum Aslam, Simantini Narkar and Bharti Dhondge during the period from 2007 to 2012 and Bhavna Jobanputra, Mohammed Ishaq and Kondum Anupa from 2012 to 2017.

The other two corporators were disqualified on the grounds of having more than two children were Gulshan Chauhan and Shaikh Siraj.