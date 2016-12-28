Mumbai: Nearly 150 poisonous snakes were found in an apartment in Chakan area, Pune after the police raided the premises. The police said the people caught with the snakes wanted to sell the poison of these snakes. This incident was reported in Kharabwadi area of Chakan and the house was located in Sara City Society. Chakan police raided the premises on Monday night. Bottles filled with poison were also seized.
Mumbai: 150 snakes found in Pune apartment
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 28, 2016 10:15 am
