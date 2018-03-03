Mumbai: 15-year-old SSC student dies of heart attack

Mumbai: Hritik Ghadshi, a 15-year-old student who was a Secondary School Certificate student, died even before the examination began. Ghadshi died suddenly on Wednesday midnight due to a heart attack and he was rushed to King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A senior doctor of KEM said that initial reports suggested that it was a heart attack but only after histopathology they would be able to confirm the actual cause of death, but the reports would be out after a month. Hritik was a student of Shishu Vihar Mandal School, Dadar, and was supposed to appear for his first SSC paper at 11 am at Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya examination centre in Dadar. After playing Holi with his friends, he began preparing for his exam.

“He went to sleep around 11.30 pm after studying. He told his mother to wake him up at 5 am and to accompany him to the exam on the first day,” said Manali Ghadshi, Hritik’s elder sister. School authorities expressed grief as the entire batch and faculty are in a state of shock after this incident. Ghadshi lived in Adarsh Nagar, Worli, along with his mother and two sisters. His father had died of tuberculosis more than a decade ago. His mother and one sister work to support the rest of the family.

Prakash Javale, Hritik ’s uncle said that around 1.15 am Hritik felt uneasy and woke up calling out to his mother. “Hritik was rushed to KEM hospital when he was already in an unconscious state. The doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors said that the death has occurred due to a massive heart attack,” added Javale. He added that Hritik did not have any medical history. “It was all very sudden. He had suffered a bout of jaundice over a month ago but had recovered. He had completed his medication just two weeks ago,” said Manali.

The KEM hospital dean said that he was brought dead to the hospital just after midnight. “The body was handed over to his relatives immediately after the post-mortem. We have reserved the cause of death. His heart and lung tissues have been preserved for histopathology examination,” said Dr Avinash Supe, Dean, KEM Hospital.

The forensic department head at KEM hospital said the death could have been caused due to unscientific reasons that would be confirmed in the histopathology report. “The examination under naked eye cannot tell us whether or not it was a heart attack. We have preserved his heart tissue for evaluation. He had a sudden death and there are many reasons that could have caused it. We were given a history that about a fortnight ago he had suffered from jaundice and that he had recovered,” said Dr Harish Pathak, Forensic head.

Dr Nagesh Waghmare Patil, the consulting intervention cardiologist at Bombay Hospital and associate professor at Sir JJ Group of Hospitals said, “It is rare for a 10th standard student to be suffering from heart attack. There are two main reasons to suffer from such an attack at such a young age, either due to progressive pump failure or irregular heartbeat, resulting in sudden cardiac arrest.”