Mumbai: 15-year-old girl found eight-months pregnant, rape accused arrested

Mumbai: A shocking case of child sexual abuse surfaced in Mumbai when a 15-year-old girl was found to be eight months pregnant after her mother took her to hospital on Children’s Day. The MHB Colony police have registered a rape case and arrested 40-year-old man who lives in the same neighbourhood of Dahisar (West). The accused is cab driver.

“We were going to market on Children’s Day. I suddenly noticed her excess belly fat. I thought she was suffering from some serious disease. She told us that she was suffering from gastroenteritis. But I found something suspicious and took her to a private hospital where the doctors told me that she needed to undergo sonography. The sonographic test report revealed that my daughter is eight-months pregnant,” the mother of the rape survivor told the Free Press Journal.

She was later referred to civic-run Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali (West). The rape survivor is currently admitted to Shatabdi hospital as the doctors have detected some medical issues with the unborn child’s kidney.

The daughter of the accused and rape survivor used to play together. The accused had threatened the rape survivor of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. She is a school drop-out and her mother is a housemaid in nearby areas of Dahisar and Borivali. The accused has been arrested under the charges of rape and criminal intimidation of IPC and relevant sections of POCSO Act.