Mumbai: 15-year-old boy, who went missing playing Dark Net game, yet to be traced

The 15-year-old boy who went missing from Govandi on October 29, allegedly to kill himself has still not been traced. The boy was allegedly playing some game on Dark Net and had left to complete the third task.

Crime Branch sources have told Mid-Day that the boy’s location was traced to Ahmedabad, but the city police are of the opinion that the boy might be in Goa. But, they are yet to trace the boy. The 15-year-old boy, who is a Class 10 student, went missing from his aunt’s place in Govandi, where he was staying. On October 29, his parents had gone for a movie when left with Rs 15,000.

While leaving, the boy had left a note behind, in which he had asked his parents not to look for him and said consider him to be dead. After this, his parents immediately registered a case at Govandi police station and the police then formed two teams to trace the boy.