Mumbai: 15-year-old boy goes missing in Panvel

Mumbai: Saurabh Yadav, a 15- year-old teenager, has gone missing from his residence in Sector 3 of Khandeshwar in Panvel.

Saurabh, who resides at flat number 29 of Sreenath Housing Society, went missing on Sunday. He had gone to play cricket at a garden near his residence at around 6:45 pm on Sunday. When he did not return home until 9:30 p.m, his father, Raj Ramdev Yadav (47), started searching frantically for him in the nearby area. His father, a media professional, also called Saurabh’s friends to check if he had proceeded elsewhere along with them. Unfortunately, Saurabh was nowhere to be found.

Saurabh had worn a cream coloured bermuda and a green coloured striped tee shirt. Saurabh is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a fair complexion. He is a class eight student. A missing complaint was registered on Tuesday.

According to Police Inspector Moreshwar Bhoir, Khandeshwar police station, “Saurabh has not been spotted by anybody walking away from the garden.There are no eye-witnesses in this case as yet. No CCTV footage of the incident is available. All police stations in Navi Mumbai have been alerted to trace the boy at all public places including railway stations.” “We have circulated the message on WhatsApp and Twitter, appealing to the public that if anybody finds the boy, they should immediately alert us,” added Bhoir.