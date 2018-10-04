Mumbai: 143-year-old Sassoon Docks to be revamped, will have air-conditioned fish markets

The 143-year-old Sassoon Docks to finally get a makeover. The state government on given a green signal to Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation and Mumbai Port Trust to revamp Sassoon Dock.

According to Hindustan Times, the total revamp will cost around Rs 96.92 crores and the revamp will take at least three years to complete. The Sassoon dock which is spread across six-hectare of land after the revamp will have air-conditioned fish markets and auction halls; space for trawlers to unload the catch of the day using mechanised tools; cafes and an amphitheater. Named after trader and Jewish community leader David Sassoon, the docks house one of the largest wholesale fish markets in Mumbai, with a daily turnover of Rs 2 crore.

State fisheries minister Mahadev Jankar told the leading, “This revamp will help 10,000 fisherfolk who work at the docks. We expect output to go up to 48 metric tonnes with the use of modern technology.” The revamped Sassoon Docks will also have modern facilities for fisherfolk as well as restaurants and coffee houses. The revamp, which has been in the pipeline since 2007-08. The Sassoon Docks was opened in 1875, which was Mumbai’s first commercial wet dock and one of the oldest docks in the city.