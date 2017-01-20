Mumbai: 14 services cancelled on Central line

Mumbai : In less than a week’s time, the local and long distance trains on the central railways once again came to a halt on Thursday for over one hour. Around 14 services were cancelled on the central line on Thursday, after thousands of angry slum dwellers came on the tracks to protest against the razing of unauthorised hutments by the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The Railways is not concerned with the razing of authorised hutments, said A K Singh, Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.

The protestors who came on the tracks blocked the movement of the trains from 3:15pm to 4:30pm between Ambivali and Titwala stations. The commuters were again inconvenienced due to the protests and were seen waiting on the platform for the crowd to disperse.

“The incidents of people protesting for reasons not related to railways and blocking tracks which inconvenience the commuters have been recurring. Local trains have become a sitting duck due to such elements. Authorities should take steps to stop these incidents,” said Shailesh Kumar, a commuter at Titwala station. Few angry commuters also suggested strict action to be taken against the protestors. “Police should file criminal cases against these protestors and find out who triggered the agitations. They should be put behind bars to stop such incident which causes inconvenience to the commuters,” said Sneha Venkatraman, another commuter.

The trains could resume only after 4:30pm after the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials reached the spot to disperse the mob. Last week, 16 train services were cancelled on the central line after thousands of angry slum dwellers staged a ‘rail roko’ near Dombivali station to protest against the ongoing demolition drive and demanded rehabilitation.