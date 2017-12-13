Mumbai: 130 ASHA workers risk losing their jobs by going on strike

Bhayandar: On the eleventh day of their strike, 130 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) volunteers (female link workers) attached to the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have now been hit by a double whammy. While the fulfilment of their demands remains a distant dream, the threat of losing jobs looms large on the striking workers, this despite their assent to end their protest and resume work.

To protest the apathy of the civic administration which has been ignoring their demands, mainly a hike in monthly remittance, all ASHA volunteers had gone on strike from December 1. When the civic administration flatly refused to concede to their demands, the striking workers decided to call off their agitation but continue their struggle in a peaceful way by resuming work so as to ensure that the local populace is not inconvenienced further.

However, the agitating workers were in a state of shock, when officials in the health department did not allow them to join duty. Defending their move, a senior MBMC officer said, “ Despite being paid as per performance-based incentive on various components, including identification and creating health awareness for pregnant women and immunisation of new-borns, our civic body, unlike our counterparts in the state, is paying Rs 3,000 as monthly honorarium to these volunteers. In such circumstances striking work cannot be justified.”

To add to their woes, the civic administration has also hinted on conducting a fresh drive to recruit fresh volunteers. “We will meet the civic chief and resolve the issue so as to ensure that these volunteers are reinstated,” said Amit Bhosale who heads the Zunj General Workers Union in the MBMC.

ASHA volunteers act as a link between the health centres and the local populace under the National Rural Health Mission). On an average one link worker is in-charge of tracking nearly 2,000 people at an average of 500 households in their locality.

Offering their services for the past 12 years, the link workers who worked for a measly Rs 700 monthly remittance, were finally approved a 500% hike in their existing pay structure by the general body, following which they started getting a monthly honorarium of Rs 3, 500 since 2014.