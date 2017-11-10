Mumbai: 13-year-old girl loses life after getting hit by tempo

Mumbai: In a case regarding 13-year-old girl getting killed by the speeding tempo in Malwani and three other children getting injured, the police after three days have finally arrested the vehicle owner. However, the driver is still to be found.

The Malwani police placed the owner, Pawan Tiwari, under arrest late on Wednesday after learning that the driver, Pappu Pandey, had a license to drive only light motor vehicles. They said Tiwari knew that Pandey did not have a driving license for heavy vehicles, reported Hindustan Times.

The tempo owner was being questioned by the cops after the vehicle was seized on Tuesday morning following the incident. The owner was produced before a court that granted him bail.

The unfortunate crash took place when the girl, Muskan Memon, was walking along the Marve Road around 8 am with her three friends Neha Newati, 13, Kamal Newati, 12 and Bhupendra Newati, 9. A speeding tempo out of nowhere knocked down the children from behind and crashed into an unoccupied stationary autorickshaw. The tempo and the auto rolled into a dry creek, providing an opportunity to the driver to run away from the crime spot.

Muskan lost her life during the treatment, while the three siblings received injuries from this accident. The Malwani police have so far registered a case of culpable homicide, rash driving and causing hurt against Pandey, while Tiwari has been booked and arrested for common intention.