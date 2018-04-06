Mumbai: 12-year-old girl jumps off ledge to avoid getting raped

Mumbai: In yet another case of sexual atrocity against women (in this case a minor girl), a 12-year-old girl leapt off the terrace of a four-storey building on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. The girl survived, with a fracture in the back, thanks to the alertness of three auto garage workers who made a safety net out of a cloth.

The workers told the police that they were making a hood out of cloth for an autorickshaw around noon when they spotted a stranger asking the minor, who lived nearby, directions to an address, which was in an adjacent under-construction building, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The man convinced her to take him to the address, and a little later, a slipper fell from the terrace on the workers. On looking up, they spotted the girl sitting on the ledge and suspected that she would jump. They raised an alarm and quickly spread out the cloth they were working with to save her.

The girl jumped within seconds. The cloth arrested her fall, but gave way under the impact, said the workers. She was rushed to the hospital, which diagnosed her with a fracture to the back.

A police inspector investigating the case said the girl told them that she jumped off the building to ward off the stranger’s advances. A case against an unknown person has been filed under the POCSO Act as well as sections 363 (kidnapping) and 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC. “We are looking into CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the man,” said the inspector.