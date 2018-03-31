Mumbai: 12-year-old girl commits suicide at Govandi allegedly due to depression of upcoming examinations

Mumbai: In yet another such incident in the city in a couple of days, a 12-year-old girl, Amisha Gorad, committed suicide by hanging herself at her Govandi residence at Ashok Nagar on Friday. The police suspect that she was in a state of depression on account of her upcoming final examinations, which are slated to begin on Monday.

Friday morning at 10:30 am. Her father Govind, who works as a BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver, and her mother, who works as a maid, had stepped out of the house to attend to their regular work. Amisha locked the door from inside and hanged herself from a ceiling rod with the help of a dupatta. On returning home, Amisha’s mother rang the bell. On receiving no response and suspecting something amiss, she alerted the neighbours who broke open the entrance door to the flat. The mother was shocked to see that her daughter had committed suicide.

Along with the help of neighbours, the girl was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital at Govandi, where she was declared dead on arrival. Amisha was studying in Standard VI at Patwardhan high school, Govandi. Shashikant Mane, Senior Police Inspector, Govandi police station, said, “We are in the process of recording the statements of the mother. No suicide note has been found in the flat. She was a bright student but we suspect that she may have been depressed due to the up-coming final examination. There was no discord within the family. The exact cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained.”