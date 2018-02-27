Mumbai: 12 students caught copying in HSC exam
Mumbai: Twelve students were caught copying in the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate examination on Monday. They had sneaked paper chits into the examination hall. Though they were eventually allowed to take the test, an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken at the end of the examination.
There were six cases of copying at Lokmanya High School and Junior College, three at Mother Velankani Institute, two at Moreshwar Vidyalay at Nalasopara and one at Narsee Monjee College, Vile Parle. They were found copying in the Physics and Secretarial Practice paper of the science and commerce stream. As per the board rule, students cannot be barred from appearing for the paper all-together and are instead given a fresh answer booklet. In addition, 14 students were not allowed to appear for the exam as they reached late. These students belonged to examination centres in Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Bhayandar and Nalasopara.
Auto-driver returns lost hall ticket
Mathur Prem-shankar Sadanand, a Secondary School Certificate student of Cardinal Gracias High School, Bandra, forgot his hall ticket in the autorickshaw at Bandra east on Monday morning. Auto-driver Nitin, on seeing the name of the school on the hall ticket, returned it to the authorities at the assigned address.
CBSE ADVISORY ON ADMIT CARDS: The CBSE has warned schools against withholding of admit cards of class 10 and 12 students on any pretext, including poor performance in pre-board examinations. The warning comes following several complaints received by the CBSE. Some schools even charge fee for the release of the admit cards.
