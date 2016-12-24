Mumbai: 11 arrested in note seizure case, including NCP leader

Mumbai: Fake currency notes worth Rs 1.35 lakh was confiscated by police in a top secret operation in Adgaon area of Nashik City. A trap was laid on Thursday evening when the currency was being brought to Nashik from Dhule.

Total 11 persons including a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader have been arrested so far. They have been remanded to police custody till 29 December. The currency notes were in the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination.

Giving this information Nashik Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal said that the police stopped 4 cars on the Mumbai-Agra Highway and checked the contents. They found the currency and arrested 11 persons.

Among those arrested is ex president of an NCP wing Chhabu Nagare, who is close to a senior NCP leader. Another major arrest is of Ramrao Patil, a former garbage contractor affiliated with the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The names of other accused were given as Sandeep Saste (45), of Pune, Ramesh Pangarkar (63), Ishwar Parmar (50) of Mumbai, Nilesh Layse of Mumbai, Praveen Mandhare, of Mumbai, Rakesh Karkur (29), of Thane, Gautam Jadhav, of Navi Mumbai, Santosh Gaikwad (43) of Nashik and Prabhakar Ghate (44) of Nashik.

The secrecy was maintained in such a manner, that mobile phones of the police team members were switched off when the trap was laid, sources said.