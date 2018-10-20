Mumbai: 1 in 3 corporate employees suffer from hypertension, shows study

Mumbai: One in three employees of multinational companies (MNCs) suffers from hypertension, while practically 100 per cent suffer from stress, indicates a recent study by researchers from Dr DY Patil Hospital. Researchers said the study may help in identifying the common profile of hypertensive or persons at risk, which may further help in identifying the risk group and help its prevention.

“The main objective was to study the magnitude of the problem of hypertension in the high end corporates, effects of lifestyle habits and workplace habits on prevalence of hypertension,” he added. The study was conducted on 200 corporate employees, and cited alcohol consumption, smoking and stress were cited as the three major reasons for hypertension. The study was recently published in the International Journal of Health Sciences and Research on October 10.

“A cross-sectional study of corporates aged under 40 was conducted in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. The data was collected by circulating a validated questionnaire and blood pressure was assessed on its submission,” said a doctor, who was part of the team conducting the study.

The study also showed hypertension was more common for those with high Body Mass Index (BMI), lack of exercise, increased levels of stress, cardiovascular disease and genetic linkage, smokers and those consuming alcohol. “With the bad lifestyle of most urban Indians, hypertension is on the rise and we are the world capital for hypertension now,” said Dr Rahul Gupta, Consultant, Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

Dr SK Mundhra, HoD, internal medicine, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, said there is a high prevalence of smoking, systolic hypertension, high-fasting blood glucose levels, and lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (‘good’ cholesterol) in our population at a younger age, predisposing them to several ailments. “Corporate pressure may be a contributive factor for high incidence of hypertension, due to office stress. Moreover sedentary lifestyles, poor and untimely eating habits also contribute to hypertension,” added Dr Mundhra.