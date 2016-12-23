Mumabi: Rename GTB station as Koliwada station, assert residents

Mumbai: Residents of Koliwada on Thursday wrote to Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu demanding that Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar railway station to be named as Koliwada.

Originally called Koliwada, this station on the harbour line of Central Railway was renamed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar in July 1979. Damodar Kulabkar, member of Koli Agri Bahujan Aghadi committee, told the Free Press Journal, “The station was originally named as Koliwada but was changed after ninth of the tenth gurus of Sikhism.” Kulabkar, who is a Koliwada resident, said that people identify this place as Koliwada. “Not many know the place GTB but people are familiar with the name Koliwada. We are one of the oldest communities of the city and so the place was originally named as Koliwada.”