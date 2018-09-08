Multiple complaints lodged against ‘Ravan’ Kadam across Maharashtra

Mumbai: A Non-Cognisable offence has been registered by the Ghatkopar police against Ram Kadam, a Member of Legislative Assembly from the Bhartiya Janata Party. On September 3, at a dahi-handi event at Ghatkopar, Kadam had stated that if men proposed women and they did not agree, he would get the women kidnapped.

He has been booked for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (Section 504) and statements conducing to public mischief (Section 505 (b)) of the Indian Penal Code. During Janmashtami celebrations, Kadam had stated while addressing a crowd, “If you propose to a girl, and she does not agree to marry you. Call me. We shall speak to your parents and if they agree to the marriage, we shall kidnap her for you.”

In the video that had gone viral, Kadam offered his phone number and said to the men in the crowd that if any of the men had proposed a girl and is facing trouble, they can contact Kadam. According to Sudhir Nigudkar, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar police said, “A Non-Cognisable offence has been registered on Friday afternoon.

Rupali Chakankar, Pune city president of Women wing of Nationalist Congress party (NCP) filed application in Sinhgad police station against Ram Kadam and urged to lodge complaint of molestaion. “Kadam has crossed his limit and he has insulted women. Mere expressing regret is not sufficient, Kadam should tender resignation from his post,” Chakankar demanded.

In Barshi police station of Solapur district, women wing of NCP lodged complaint against Kadam under section 404 and 505 (B) of Indian Penal Code. NCP has taken a stand to lodge complaint against Kadam in various police stations across the state. Though, is is non-congnizable complaint, Kadam may get relief from immediate arrest. However, if someone approach to court, he would come in trouble.

Reward to slash tongue of Kadam

Former Congress minister from Buldhana, Subodh Sawaji appealed people to slash the tongue of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Kadam for his controversy remark urging boys to kidnap girls against their wishes. Sawaji has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for those who will slash Kadam’s tongue.