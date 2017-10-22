MU mess: 30K students to miss exams, higher studies

Mumbai : Around 31,839 students are in a fix as they are yet to get results of their revaluation. They are now likely miss the opportunity to appear for semester examinations of the Mumbai University (MU) and run the risk of not being able to go for higher studies. The delay was caused when majority of teachers, who missed their summer vacations due to late declaration of degree results, went on Diwali leave.

Of the 52,641 revaluation cases received, the university has so far cleared 20,802 of them. Once the results are out, those students who pass can opt either for higher studies and those who fail can fill up the winter examination forms of degree courses. Many students complained that their results had many errors due to loopholes in the new online assessment system, forcing them to go for revaluation. But they’re unsure when they will get their revaluation results.

Nidhi Shah, a student, said, “We have applied for the revaluation process more than a month ago. But the university officials have never told us a specific date when our papers will be re-checked or the new results will be declared. All that they tell us whenever we approach them is that our cases will be cleared and the results will be announced soon.”

Majority of the revaluation cases are from commerce and engineering courses which have large number of students. Moreover, students of law courses are waiting for the results to fill their examination forms. Sachin Pawar, President of Student Law Council, said, “The last date to fill second, fourth and sixth semester exam forms is October 27 but what about revaluation results? The MU has not considered the fate of students and in addition, they are charging revaluation and examination fee.”