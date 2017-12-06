MTDC to launch app which will help tourists to locate heritage buildings in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a bid to ease the difficulties of the tourists to locate heritage structures in the city, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has mulling to introduce a mobile application. This application will help the tourists to locate and gauge information about the various structures across the city.

A senior official said there are several heritage buildings which come under World Heritage status and these buildings have always attracted tourists across the world. “The application which will be developed by next year will make easy for the tourist to locate heritage building at just one click,” added official. He further added they have made a framework under which the tourists can get information related to the buildings on the phone and for this, they have decided to start QR code system.

According to MTDC, millions of tourists visit these buildings and many times face difficulties in getting information of heritage buildings. “We are working with the Information Technology (IT) company in developing this application. The company will first submit the prepare system to the MTDC by January,” added official.

He further added first it will be used as a pilot project for two months then in March it will be available at google play store, Android and on IOS platform. “A barcode will be installed on every building which will be scanned by the phone. After which the information of particular building will pop-up on the mobile,” said MTDC official.

Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman of Mumbai Port Trust said soon they will be launch QR code which will allow the tourists to get complete information about heritage buildings. “We are also introducing e-Visa to promote tourism so the tourist does not have to show a hard copy of the visa everywhere. They just have to show soft copy by scanning the Visa,” added Bhatia.

An official associated with the project said that in the beginning, we are working on providing information in English, Hindi and Marathi languages. “The project will soon include more spoken languages of the world, so that citizens of Russian, Chinese and other countries can get this information in their language,” official added.