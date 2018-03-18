MSEB staff booked for boy’s electrocution

Mumbai : Over two-and-a-half months after the death of an 11-year-old Bhandup boy due to electrocution, police have registered a case against the Maharshatra State Electricity Board (MSEB) officials and other staff, a police officer said on Saturday.

The incident had occurred outside Bhandup railway station in the afternoon of December 26 last year.

Ankush Subhash Thakur, a resident of Shyamanagar in Bhandup East, who was going home with his father, had died on the spot after coming in contact with a live wire of an open transformer, a senior official of Kanjurmarg Police Station said. His father had lodged a complaint against MSEB officials and staff, holding them responsible for his son’s death.