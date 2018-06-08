Maharashtra state board to declare Class 10 SSC results today at 1 pm, check at mahresult.nic.in

The wait is over Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to declare the Class 10 result, which is also known as Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results 2018 on June 8 at 1 pm. Those students who have appeared for the examinations can check the results on the board’s official website mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra State Board conducted the Maharashtra State Board SCC Class 10 exam 2018 from March 1 and March 24. If students face technical difficulties of opening the official website they can even check the result on examresults.net/maharashtra or results.maharashtraeducation.com. Students have been waiting for these results for a long time, which mark the onset of the crucial admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC). Over 17 lakh students appeared for SSC board examination this year, out of which over 3.83 lakh students are from Mumbai.

Steps to check the SSC Class 10 Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on official website of MSBSHSE on mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link which says “SSC Results 2018”

Step 3: Click on the link which says MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 and fill up all the details