MRI Death: Ward boy, aaya are found guilty for tragedy

Mumbai: The BMC has submitted the internal committee report of the BYL Nair hospital accident that had killed a 32-year-old man inside the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine. A senior official said as per the CCTV footages, the ward boy and ‘aaya’ have been found responsible. Moreover, the civic body would also check on the other issues of security lapses including overcrowding. “The report also indicates that when the incident took place the staff were overburdened with patients. Moreover, the hospital did not follow the policy of two members for each patient,” added official.

The additional municipal commissioner said safety rules were not followed by the ward boy and the aaya at the MRI centre. “The staff should have stopped Maru from going inside with the cylinder. Both of them have been suspended after the incident,” said Idzes Kundan, AMC. She further said, there would be another one with more detailed information. Rajesh Maru, 32, died after being sucked into the MRI machine when he carried an oxygen cylinder into the room. It is prohibited to carry metal objects into the MRI room. A senior civic official said the burden on hospital staff is the reason why the oxygen cylinder could have made it into the MRI room.