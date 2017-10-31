Move fire tenders from Malabar Hill-based Priyadar-shini Park or go to jail, Bombay High Court tells BMC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday gave an ultimatum to the BMC officials to either remove the fire engines from the Malabar Hill-based Priyadar-shini Park or go to jail. (The park is frequented by joggers, among others).

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Mahesh Sonak came down heavily on the civic body for not complying with the court’s orders passed in June this year.

In June, the division bench headed by Justice Vidyasa-gar Kanade had asked the BMC to remove the fire engines which it had stationed in the park citing space crunch in the fire brigade department.

The BMC did not comply with the orders and rather approached the bench head-ed by CJ Chellur seek-ing permission to station the fire engines in the park.

The civic body contended that there is no sanction for a ‘jogging track or walking path’ in the park, as per the proposed Development Plan (DP) 2034. It also argued that the stationed fire tenders in no manner obstruct the jogging track.

Irked by the submissions, CJ Chellur said, “Where there is a jogging track and walking path, which is used by the citizens, there cannot be obstructions like this (fire engines). This can lead to accidents and is very dangerous for the public.”

“I gave you (BMC) time since June thinking that wisdom would prevail and you would remove the stationed vehicles. But unfortunately you have preferred to disobey the orders passed by Justice Kanade’s bench. Now, I give you time till tomorrow, either remove the fire tenders or face the consequences. Let me be very clear, I won’t mind sending your officials (irrespective of their designations) to jail,” a fuming CJ Chellur said. The judges even slammed the “adamant” BMC officials who kept on pressing for a proper hearing over the matter.