Motorists please note! Mumbai-Pune Expressway to remain shut from 12 pm to 2 pm today

Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be shut for two hours for two hours from 12 pm to 2 pm today as MSRDC will be carrying out work for installation of electronic signboards along expressway for road safety. The signboard displaying safety measures will have instructions of not cutting lane from the left-hand side, wearing seatbelt and following traffic rules.

Meanwhile, as the road will be closed for 2 hours, the traffic will be diverted towards old Mumbai-Pune Highway via Shedung Phata. Heavy vehicles won’t be allowed to take the route during this period.