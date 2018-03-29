More than 7,000 rural water supply schemes non-functional, claims CAG report

Mumbai: Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its general and social sector report observed about 7,141 rural water supply schemes implemented by Zilla Parishads (Zps) in six of the 10 test-checked districts were found to be non-functional. While 92 regional rural water supply schemes implemented by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) in the state were non-functional.

The CAG in its report stated even after incurring huge expenditure, the targets set for providing drinking water, piped water, issues of tackling water quality could not be achieved. The National Rural Drinking Water Programme in the state was deficient in planning as the state did not prepare state specific plans. The state also did not prepare Village and District Water Security Plans and Comprehensive Water Security Action Plans were also not prepared.

The state received Rs 6,144.51 crore for the programme against which an expenditure of Rs 5,880.16 crore was incurred for 2012-17. The CAG observed due to late submission of proposals for release of second instalment and opening balance of funds in excess of 10 percent of the release in the previous year, Government of India (GoI) had imposed a cut of Rs 71.10 crore. The state government did not release it’s share of matching funds amounting to Rs 547.93 crore during 2012-17.

The CAG report further stated non-recovery of statutory labour welfare cess from the contractors, non-remittance of Employment Provident Fund (EPF) by the contractors indicated weak financial management under the programme.