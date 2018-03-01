More than 500 incorrect Malaria cases reported in Mumbai: RTI

Mumbai: According to data accessed under the Right To Information, in the last five years, more than 500 malaria patients were diagnosed incorrectly in Mumbai. While activists said the sampling showed that the city could be underreporting the total number of malaria cases.

From the year 2013 to 2018 the malaria samples were sent to the Kasturba hospital for the test. The data was revealed in response to an application filed by Chetan Kothari, the RTI activist. Kothari said, the BMC officials should contact patients whose smear test was false negative and ensure they receive proper treatment. “Few samples are cross verified out of thousand which are sent to the hospital. Which indicates the number might be more which are also said to be a false negative,” added Kothari. The officials from the public health department said they take all steps so that patient should get proper treatment, but tests only provide confirmation of a disease.