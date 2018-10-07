More BJP MLAs will express displeasure after Cabinet expansion: Ashish Deshmukh

Mumbai: Disgruntled BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh on Saturday said that more public representatives from the ruling party will come out and express “displeasure” on the “deteriorating situation” in Maharashtra once the state government announces a cabinet expansion. Deshmukh, who represents Katol constituency in Nagpur district and had tendered his resignation from the BJP and as MLA earlier this week, told reporters Saturday that the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker had not accepted it so far.

“I suspect it is being delayed to avoid Katol bypoll being held along with Assembly elections in four states of the country,” Deshmukh alleged. He also said that he will be writing to other BJP legislators in Maharashtra and apprise them of the state’s deteriorating situation. “If the people are disappointed, so are the public representatives and more (BJP) legislators will come out and express displeasure once the cabinet expansion is announced,” claimed Deshmukh.

Deshmukh also said that he was interested in entering national politics, adding that he was getting support from people from across the state, including Vidarbha.”If the Congress high command and the people of Nagpur are willing, I will not look back and I am ready to contest Lok Sabha elections against (Union minister Nitin) Gadkari,” he said.

Deshmukh, while addressing the press conference Saturday, hit out at Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not fulfilling the promise of statehood for Vidarbha. “Gadkari had promised 50,000 jobs to the youth of Nagpur. I can say that not more than 400 new jobs have been created,” Deshmukh alleged.