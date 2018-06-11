More activists on police radar for Maoists links

A couple from Pune, an intellectual from Aurangabad University and one from Amalner in Jalgaon district might be taken into custody for interrogation in a couple of days

Mumbai: After arrest of five activists who have alleged links with Maoists, four more activists are on radar of intelligence and Pune police. According to source, a couple from Pune, intellectual from Aurangabad University and from Amalner in Jalgaon district might be taken for interrogation in couple of days.

The highly placed source from intelligence claimed that Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) and Republican Panthers (RP) spreading Maoist ideology among youths. However, RP rubbishes such claims and said it is a plot to defame the Dalit organisations.

Pune police and intelligence are separately probing assassination threat to PM Narendra Modi and death threat to CM Devendra Fadnavis. Though Satish Mathur, Director General of Police, clarified the letter of threat to Modi was not made available by police but by some of Maoists to the media, the source claimed.

“Singing songs of atrocities against Dalit is not objectionable. But, after one or two songs of Dr Ambedkar, poet describes how brutally Dalits are oppressed by ‘Brahmin’ in new ‘Peshwai’ (government run by Brahmin). It works as brainwashing and it pours fuel in the minds of youths who remain present at Jalasa (poem presentation programme),” the source elaborated the functioning of KKM.

The urban naxalism spreading in small cities like Amalner in Jalgaon, Buldhana, Jalna along with Pune and Aurangabad. “It is alarming situation for the society as urban people are attracting towards Maoism and they are standing behind such activists who have direct links with Maoist. We have strong evidence against such urban naxal supporters and in upcoming days, more people will be behind bars,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Sumedh Jadhav, one of the founder of Republican Panther said that it is the ploy of BJP and RSS to defame Ambedkar movement. “I am in social service for 40 years and was associated with Dalit Panther formed by Namdev Dhasal and Raja Dhale. Being follower of Ambedkar ideology, we had never allowed Maoism in our movement,” said Jadhav. “Prakash Ambedkar or Shoma Sen are also working in politics and social activities since past several years. Why did the previous govt found their links with Moist?” he asked.