Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin from September 25, predicts IMD

Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin from September 25, predicts IMD

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 11:44 am
imd, wet, weekend, mumbau weekend, mumbai, heavy rains, mumbai rains, Monday, weather updates

Rains have remained on the back seat for quite some time now, but the Indian meteorological department (IMD) has now predicted that complete withdrawal of monsoon can begin from September 25.

According to Hindustan Times, the withdrawal of the south-west monsoon from the North of India may begin only after September 25 as rainfall predictions in Punjab, Haryana and some parts of the Rajasthan, between September 20 and 22, are likely to delay its retreat. AK Srivastava, head, climate monitoring and analysis group, IMD Pune, told the leading daily, “Rainfall pattern is subdued all over India specifically in north and west. There will be rainfall in Punjab, Haryana and some parts of the Rajasthan between September 20 and 22, following which conditions will start developing for the monsoon’s withdrawal. By September 25, we can see the complete withdrawal of monsoon from India.”

The MET department has predicted that western disturbance may be responsible for rainfall activity over north India in between September 20 to 22. This can delay monsoon’s withdrawal. Over North-West Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area is likely to develop around September 18, this can bring rains in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.


