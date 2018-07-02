Monsoon session: Shiv Sena to corner BJP on Nanar refinery, farm loan waiver issues

Mumbai: Nagpur is set to host the state Legislature’s monsoon session from July 4 with the opposition planning to target the government on the Nanar refinery and farm loan waiver issues.

The opposition is planning to put the ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena on the mat over their conflicting stands on the Nanar refinery project, the statewide ban on use of plastic and the bullet train project.

While the Shiv Sena is opposing the bullet train and the Nanar refinery projects, the BJP is not whole-heartedly supporting the plastic ban, a brainchild of Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. The opposition Congress and NCP have been critical of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, and are planning to corner the government over it during the session, which will conclude on July 20.

They are also opposing the integrated refinery and petrochemicals project, set to come up at Nanar in the coastal Ratnagiri district, and plan to target the government on the farmers’ loan waiver issue too. The session is likely to take up various bills, including an amendment to provide higher compensation to farmers and expedite the process of land acquisition for highways across the state.