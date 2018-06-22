Mohan Prakash thanks Sonia Gandhi; Chavan welcomes Kharge appointment

Mumbai: Outgoing All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mohan Prakash, today thanked UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he was relieved from the post.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ashok Chavan welcomed Mallikarjun Kharge’s appointment as the new AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, saying the Karnataka veteran was well-versed with the state politics.

“I thank Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji for giving me the opportunity. I also thank people of Maharashtra and state unit for their cooperation and love,” Mohan Prakash said, adding he was ready to play “whatever role” the party offered him.

Rahul Gandhi today appointed Kharge as the party’s general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra.

Talking to PTI, Chavan said Kharge has handled state responsibilities for the party during the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and was well acquainted with Maharashtra politics.

“He is an experienced and senior leader. He is also the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. Kharge’s experience will be useful to strengthen the Congress in Maharashtra,” Chavan said.

The Congress also appointed Sonal Patel from Gujarat, Ashish Dua from Haryana and Sampath Kumar from Telangana as AICC secretaries for Maharashtra.

The party appreciated the contribution of the state’s outgoing AICC secretaries – Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki and Bala Bachchan.

Party sources said restructuring of state units was on the cards ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge as party chief.

“Maharashtra is an important state since it sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, second only to Uttar Pradesh (80 seats). Therefore, Kharge’s appointment shows the seriousness with which the party looks at the state,” they said.

Earlier today, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said in a statement, “The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Mohan Prakash who will be stepping down from his responsibilities as the General Secretary and AICC in-charge of Maharashtra.”