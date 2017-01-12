Mobikwik launches app in 5 regional languages; intends increase in accessibility

New Delhi: Wallet major MobiKwik on Thursday today released five more language versions on its app to further connect with millions of customers for easy transactions via their hand-held devices.

Customers can now access the app in eight languages including English,

Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Oria, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Based on the app’s lighter variant MobiKwik LITE, the app can be downloaded with standard mobile internet connections by giving just one missed call.

“Indians prefer conversing in their native languages than English. Following this insight, we have launched further regional versions of our app today in Bengali, Oria, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. We are certain that this move will further promote the adoption of digital wallet payments in rural India,” said co-founder MobiKwik, Upasana Taku.

The base of regional language users is expected to dominate the future growth of internet user base in India. Being a one mb app that works smoothly on EDGE connections, MobiKwik ‘LITE’ is addressing the underserved smartphone users in India, who face challenges of slow data connectivity and thus are unable to access digital payments easily.

Users can download this app with just one missed call and sign up with their mobile number only, no email ID required.