MNS to MBMC: Respect Marathi pride or face us

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar unit of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has once again invoked Marathi pride, by demanding strict action officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who have been responsible for omitting the mandatory use of regional language in banners of recently held civic functions and various printing material including awareness related pamphlets distributed by the health department.

A delegation of MNS activists led by city chief Prasad Surve met municipal commissioner B G Pawar seeking his intervention on the issue which was an insult to Marathi pride. “We are not against any other language, but Marathi needs to be given top priority in the day-to-day affairs of the civic administration. Even MBMC’s sports complex is full of nameplates in languages other than Marathi. If officials fail to respond, our men will not hesitate to disrupt functions to teach them the lesson of their life,” threatened Surve.

The municipal commissioner has assured to look into the matter and do the needful.