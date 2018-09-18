MNS chief tells DJs to turn up festival volume

Mumbai: In a move that may smack of contempt of court, the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray, after a meeting with DJ operators, extended support to them, despite the Bombay High Court banning DJ and Dolby sound systems till September 19.

The Professional Audio and Lightning Association (PALA) had filed a notice of motion in the high court prior to Ganesh festival, because Justice Abhay Oka, in his last year’s order had imposed a ban on the use of sound systems in silent zones. The current order was passed by Justice Shantanu Kemkar, and PALA members decided to pick up the challenge. The first politician to defy the court order was Udayanraje Bhosale, the Member of Parliament from Nationalist Congress Party, who said he would not obey the order and asked the DJ’s to bring on the music. Inspired by Bhosale, the PALA members met Raj on Monday, complained that their business has been impacted and sought an intervention. PALA members told media, “Raj Thackeray asked us to go ahead and pump up the volume.”