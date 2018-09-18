Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / MNS chief tells DJs to turn up festival volume

MNS chief tells DJs to turn up festival volume

— By FPJ Bureau | Sep 18, 2018 06:16 am
FOLLOW US:

mumbai, raj thackeray, EVM, VVPAT, Verifiable Paper Audit Trail. Ballot paper system, Boycott pollsFile Photo

Mumbai: In a move that may smack of contempt of court, the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray, after a meeting with DJ operators, extended support to them, despite the Bombay High Court banning DJ and Dolby sound systems till September 19.

The Professional Audio and Lightning Association (PALA) had filed a notice of motion in the high court prior to Ganesh festival, because Justice Abhay Oka, in his last year’s order had imposed a ban on the use of sound systems in silent zones. The current order was passed by Justice Shantanu Kemkar, and PALA members decided to pick up the challenge. The first politician to defy the court order was Udayanraje Bhosale, the Member of Parliament from Nationalist Congress Party, who said he would not obey the order and asked the DJ’s to bring on the music. Inspired by Bhosale, the PALA members met Raj on Monday, complained that their business has been impacted and sought an intervention. PALA members told media, “Raj Thackeray asked us to go ahead and pump up the volume.”


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Rehashing an old story

    The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya…

  • Reassuring decisions

    Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit…

  • Rahul Gandhi destined for political wilderness?

    Petrol and Diesel, by themselves, have become the most inflammable issues in Indian politics now. The ever-rising prices of petroleum…

  • Grapple with the rupee & oil but don’t panic

    The big news this week was on two key prices. One is the price of the almighty dollar, and the…

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…