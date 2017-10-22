MNS activists vandalise stalls of illegal hawkers

Thane : A group of activists claiming to be affiliated to the MNS swung vandalised the carts of several illegal hawkers at Thane station on Saturday.

The party had given an ultimatum to the hawkers 15 days ago to clear the area with Saturday being the 16th day of warning. Activists from Thane and Kalyan swung in action and attacked the hawkers at Thane station bridge and damaged the carts and threw away the stock.

In the morning, MNS party activists led by Thane city unit president Avinash Jadhav and the party’s local youth wing chief Sandeep Panchange, assembled at the station and threw away the stocks of the hawkers, who were at the station premises and foot-over-bridge.

The incident was caught on camera.

When contacted, police said they had not received any complaint about the incident. Meanwhile, the railway authorities said that they did not have any idea about the protest.

“We were aware of the ultimatum, but did not know that the party would destroy our stock. We are selling here to earn a livelihood and not thieves. The government should provide us some place where we also can have a right to live. It’s not that we are earning a fortune, we earn on a daily basis, now we will have to go penniless for many days,” said 17-year-old Raju Kadri who hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been by selling toys on the FOB since the last 6 years.

MNS had warned the municipal authority to remove the vendors from the station area and also the railways to remove them from their premises or the party would act against the hawkers in their own style.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had on October 5 met railway officials and submitted a list of issues related to Mumbai locals with a deadline of 15 days. “If things don’t get better, we will see,” Thackeray had said.

CongRESS, NCP slam MNS for evicting hawkers

MUMBAI: The Congress and the NCP slammed the MNS for forcibly evicting illegal hawkers from a railway bridge and claimed that CM Devendra Fadnavis was “hand-in-gloves” with the Raj Thackeray-led party. “The Chief Minister was well aware of the threats given by Raj Thackeray and given his track record, the chief minister should have ordered the round up of MNS workers before their given deadline ended. But, the CM is hand-in-gloves with the MNS and hence, North Indians are allowed to be tortured,” Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde questioned if the “violence” by MNS workers was in connivance with the Chief Minister. “What Raj Thackeray’s party workers did can be analysed later. The first question is what has the government done after 23 people lost their lives on Elphinstone bridge. Was responsibility fixed on those responsible,” the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council questioned.